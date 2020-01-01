 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Pie Face Cartridges by Buddies

Pie Face Cartridges by Buddies

by Buddies Brand

Write a review
Buddies Brand Concentrates Cartridges Pie Face Cartridges by Buddies

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Pie Face Cartridges by Buddies by Buddies Brand

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Pie Face OG

Pie Face OG
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Pie Face OG is what you get when you cross Cherry Pie with Face Off OG, a creation from Archive Seed Bank. This 60/40 indica-dominant strain carries a sweet cherry and earthy hash flavor, taking after both sides of the family. Though potently euphoric, Pie Face OG’s effects leave enough mental clarity for you to stay functional and engaged throughout the day’s tasks. This hybrid is ideal for social afternoons, unwinding after a stressful day, or kick-starting the appetite.

About this brand

Buddies Brand Logo
All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!