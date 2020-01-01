 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Pineapple Jager Live Resin Cartridge 1g

Pineapple Jager Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Buddies Brand

Write a review
Buddies Brand Concentrates Cartridges Pineapple Jager Live Resin Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

HYBRID HIGH CBD

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Pineapple

Pineapple
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Pineapple was developed by selecting a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal’s Super Bud (ERSB) that expressed predominantly indica growth features and intense tropical flavors. After generations of inbreeding, the strain developed a sturdy structure and more pronounced flavors of pineapple and diesel. The buds take on a bulbous shape that, in a way, resemble the fruit. A perfect strain for stress relief, Pineapple will transport you to your happy place, leaving you uplifted and relaxed.

About this brand

Buddies Brand Logo
All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!