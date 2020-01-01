Coming from Humboldt Seed Company, Pineapple Muffin is a cross of Blueberry Muffin and Pineapple Trainwreck. It is a vigorous plant that puts out huge yields and has dense buds that are light green and speckled with purple. It has a sweet blueberry terpene profile with hints of pineapple. Sweet and inviting, Pineapple Muffin offers a relaxed and pleasurable high for all consumers.