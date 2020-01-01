 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Buddies Brand

Predator Pink

A cross between Plushberry and Starfighter, Predator Pink by Exotic Genetix is a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid with a tropical candy flavor. Though less common than its green counterpart, some phenotypes express themselves in pastel pink and fuchsia hues. Beginning with a lift of the spirit and buzzing cerebral energy, Predator Pink’s effects eventually make their descent into meditative relaxation.

