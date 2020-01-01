Purple Afghani Distillate Cartridge 1g
About this product
INDICA| THC 75.7%| CBD 1.52% | CBG 3.6% |TC 84.7% | TERPS 3.48%
About this strain
Purple Afghani
A strong plant that is easy to grow. This Afghani is a mostly Indica inbred to produce thick and heavy buds. This variety has dark green leaves and calyxes that turn purple at flowering. Medium-high leaf to flower ratio with a subtle aroma and a very good high.