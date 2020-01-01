 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. SFV OG Live Resin Disposable Vape 0.33g

SFV OG Live Resin Disposable Vape 0.33g

by Buddies Brand

Write a review
Buddies Brand Concentrates Cartridges SFV OG Live Resin Disposable Vape 0.33g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

SFV OG Live Resin Disposable Vape 0.33g by Buddies Brand

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

SFV OG

SFV OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

SFV OG by Cali Connection is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California’s San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. Leading with aromatic notes of earthy pine and lemon, its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness.

About this brand

Buddies Brand Logo
All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!