Skydog PAX Pod 0.5g
by Buddies BrandWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
A Canadian F1 hybrid strain that crosses its lineage with some haze and strong some indicas. Skydog is notorious for being a pretty intense strain that takes consumers to new heights. With a generous dusting of crystals and big clusters of buds, this lemony tasting herb will have you happy to take a nice stroll anywhere you please.
About this brand
Buddies Brand
About this strain
Skydog
A Canadian F1 hybrid strain that crosses its lineage with some haze and strong some indicas. Skydog is notorious for being a pretty intense strain that takes consumers to new heights. With a generous dusting of crystals and big clusters of buds, this lemony tasting herb will have you happy to take a nice stroll anywhere you please.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.