 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Skydog PAX Pod 0.5g
Indica

Skydog PAX Pod 0.5g

by Buddies Brand

Write a review
Buddies Brand Concentrates Cartridges Skydog PAX Pod 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

A Canadian F1 hybrid strain that crosses its lineage with some haze and strong some indicas. Skydog is notorious for being a pretty intense strain that takes consumers to new heights. With a generous dusting of crystals and big clusters of buds, this lemony tasting herb will have you happy to take a nice stroll anywhere you please.

About this brand

Buddies Brand Logo
All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!

About this strain

Skydog

Skydog

A Canadian F1 hybrid strain that crosses its lineage with some haze and strong some indicas. Skydog is notorious for being a pretty intense strain that takes consumers to new heights. With a generous dusting of crystals and big clusters of buds, this lemony tasting herb will have you happy to take a nice stroll anywhere you please.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review