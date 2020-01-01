Blueberry Colors Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup
Sour Dream is the energetic daughter of a Blue Dream and Sour Diesel cross. Featuring a strong, sour, fuel-like aroma, this hybrid takes after its Diesel heritage. A sativa-dominant hybrid, Sour Dream is extremely uplifting and fun. Its euphoric effects make this a great social strain. Perfect for being out and about, Sour Dream will ease anxiety while giving you energy equivalent to a cup of coffee.