Sour Dream Cartridge 1g

by Buddies Brand

Sour Dream is the energetic daughter of a Blue Dream and Sour Diesel cross. Featuring a strong, sour, fuel-like aroma, this hybrid takes after its Diesel heritage. A sativa-dominant hybrid, Sour Dream is extremely uplifting and fun. Its euphoric effects make this a great social strain. Perfect for being out and about, Sour Dream will ease anxiety while giving you energy equivalent to a cup of coffee.

All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!