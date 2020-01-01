 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Sour Kandy Liquid Diamonds Live Resin Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Sour Kandy Liquid Diamonds Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Buddies Brand

Buddies Brand Concentrates Cartridges Sour Kandy Liquid Diamonds Live Resin Cartridge 1g

Sour Candy

Sour Candy

Sour Candy is a predominantly sativa mix of Sour Diesel and Bubble Gum. Both parent strains are admired for their exquisite flavors and the happy, uplifting effects they produce. Once combined, Sour Candy takes on a mouth-watering array of sweet, tropical fruit flavors with a pungent diesel finish. The potent effects are euphoric and talkative which makes Sour Candy a popular choice for daytime use.

Buddies Brand
All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!