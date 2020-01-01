 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sour Patch Kiss Cartridge 0.5g

by Buddies Brand

Buddies Brand Concentrates Cartridges Sour Patch Kiss Cartridge 0.5g

About this strain

Sour Patch Kiss

Sour Patch Kiss
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Sour Patch Kiss by Elev8 Seeds was designed as a heavy-yielding trichome producer. This was achieved by crossing Kimbo Kush’s sweet, doughy aroma with Sour Kush’s pungent odor and generous production. Sour Patch Kiss stands as a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid but represents its Kush lineage in effects. Offering a heady rush at the onset due to its high-THC percentage, Sour Patch Kiss offers a melting euphoria that settles in the limbs as low-level sedation, curbing stress while honing focus. 

About this brand

All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!