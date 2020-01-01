 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Sundae Driver Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Buddies Brand

Buddies Brand Concentrates Cartridges Sundae Driver Live Resin Cartridge 1g

About this strain

Sundae Driver

Sundae Driver
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Bred by Cannarado and sent out to the Jungle Boyz, Sundae Driver is a smooth and creamy cross of FPOG and Grape Pie. profile. Buds are light green in color with purple accents and come drenched in trichomes. This strain offers a mellow and calming high, just like its flavor. For a tasty joint in the sun, give Sundae Driver a try.

All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!