 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. THC Bomb Live Resin Diamond Sauce

THC Bomb Live Resin Diamond Sauce

by Buddies Brand

Write a review
Buddies Brand Concentrates Solvent THC Bomb Live Resin Diamond Sauce

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Hybrid live resin diamond sauce

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

THC Bomb

THC Bomb
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Humulene

THC Bomb is the signature strain from Bomb Seeds, and as its name indicates, it was developed to have high THC levels. This bomb won’t completely knock you off your feet though. Plants are short but hardy and should mature in 7 to 9 weeks with large yields. Flowers will be large and have an even covering of bright orange hairs.

About this brand

Buddies Brand Logo
All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!