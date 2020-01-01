 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Venom OG 1:1 Dripper

Venom OG 1:1 Dripper

by Buddies Brand

Write a review
Buddies Brand Concentrates Solvent Venom OG 1:1 Dripper

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

HYBRID THC/CBD 1:1

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Venom OG

Venom OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Venom OG from Rare Dankness Seeds is an indica-dominant cross between Poison OG and Rare Dankness #1. Its forest-green buds are dense with a tangle of bright orange hairs, and it has an aroma of skunk, pine, lemon, and diesel. This strain is recommended for nighttime use as its effects tend toward full-body relaxation, but it also provides some sensory elevation that is enjoyable for lazy activities. Patients have found Venom OG a potent remedy for pain, arthritis, anxiety, and sleep disorders. Venom OG is suitable for outdoor or indoor gardens and its breeders suggest a 50 to 65-day flowering period.

About this brand

Buddies Brand Logo
All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!