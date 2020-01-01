Venom OG from Rare Dankness Seeds is an indica-dominant cross between Poison OG and Rare Dankness #1. Its forest-green buds are dense with a tangle of bright orange hairs, and it has an aroma of skunk, pine, lemon, and diesel. This strain is recommended for nighttime use as its effects tend toward full-body relaxation, but it also provides some sensory elevation that is enjoyable for lazy activities. Patients have found Venom OG a potent remedy for pain, arthritis, anxiety, and sleep disorders. Venom OG is suitable for outdoor or indoor gardens and its breeders suggest a 50 to 65-day flowering period.