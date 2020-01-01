 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Indica

Watermelon Zkittlez Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

by Buddies Brand

Buddies Brand Concentrates Cartridges Watermelon Zkittlez Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Watermelon Zkittlez

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Watermelon Zkittlez is the indica-dominant cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon. It offers a wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious. Its high may set in quick, delivering a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. With its heavy effects, Watermelon Zkittlez is best reserved for the end of the day.

About this brand

All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!