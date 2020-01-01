 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Buddies Live Resin Nebula

by Buddies Canada

Buddies Canada Concentrates Solvent Buddies Live Resin Nebula

About this product

Nebula Live Resin by BuddiesCanada.ca

About this strain

Nebula

Nebula

The Nebula marijuana strain was bred by Paradise Seeds in 1996. Its name means "Starcloud" and it has been known to "twinkle" with THC coating, with a head and body buzz described as intense and almost psychedelic. The buds have been known to smell and taste like honey, and flowering time is a minimum of 9 weeks. Nebula has won many awards, including 3rd place in the sativa category at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1999 and 2nd place in 2005. It also took 3rd place at the Highlife Cup in 2004 in the Hydro category, and 1st place at the Copa La Bella Flor Spain in 2005.

About this brand

Buddies Canada Logo
Your one stop shop for some of the best products available today at some of the best prices around! For all purchases please visit our website at BuddiesCanada.ca Follow us on social media to participate in product giveaways and free contests! Facebook: Buddies Canada Instagram: @buddies_canada