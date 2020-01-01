 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Buddies Solventless Bubble Hash Headband

by Buddies Canada

Buddies Canada Concentrates Solventless Buddies Solventless Bubble Hash Headband

About this product

Headband Solventless Full Melt Ice Bubble Hash by BuddiesCanada.ca

About this strain

Headband

Headband
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Meet Headband, the love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid

About this brand

Your one stop shop for some of the best products available today at some of the best prices around! For all purchases please visit our website at BuddiesCanada.ca Follow us on social media to participate in product giveaways and free contests! Facebook: Buddies Canada Instagram: @buddies_canada