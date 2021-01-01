 Loading…

  5. Blue Dream Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Hybrid

Blue Dream Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by Buddy Boy Farms

Buddy Boy Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Blue Dream Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

About this product

2 pack of .5 Gram Pre-roll From Buddy Boy Farms Learn more at https://www.buddyboyfarm.com/

About this brand

Buddy Boy has a habit of using the most natural & organic methods of growing our numerous strains. Our growmasters constantly work toward nourishing & creating the cleanest finest buds on the planet for YOU! 40 years of certified organic farming have taught us how to do it right. No harsh chemical herbicides pesticides or fungicides are ever used on our lovely ladies. Our Cannabis drinks only clean clear spring water (no chlorine or chemicals there either) from a natural spring right here at the farm. We use the most natural & organic soil amendments we can find giving our girls the tender loving care they need to make fine giant potent buds. Buddy Boy Farm is located in a quiet valley in Eastern Washington where the weather is sunny sometimes even when it rains! If you are interested in a farm tour or just want to come and say HI! We are open for that. Please fill out fan form with your information & we’ll get right back to you! Come visit in the summer & enjoy organic fruits & veggies organically grown right here at Buddy Boy Farm. We’ll be waiting for you! We started our Cannabis venture with a solid group of good friends & family. Steve & I had been in the organic farming business for about 40 years when the opportunity to grow this Wonder Weed finally came our way. After raising our kids here on the farm we knew most everyone for miles around. We had been friends with DJ & Laura for many years & one day they came to see if we might be interested in a business partnership. They both grew up near us & were our daughter’s good buddies all their lives. So we all just got this thing going. DJ had developed some superior phenotypes, including God’s Gift & Royal Queen, with a long time medical grow & along came friends and family with more expertise than we ever expected. We have over 100 varieties to choose from here at the farm some indoor & some outdoor…many thrive in both! We do our very best to insure the finest quality bud available in every way. We have been growing a long time but are still learning & finding new ways to provide Your Best Buds. Please let us know what you think of our products & how we might better serve you."

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depressionchronic pain, and nausea. According to home grow enthusiasts, this strain has an average flowering time of 67 days and is best suited to grow using the Sea of Green method. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.

