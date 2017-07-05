Buddy Boy has a habit of using the most natural & organic methods of growing our numerous strains. Our growmasters constantly work toward nourishing & creating the cleanest finest buds on the planet for YOU! 40 years of certified organic farming have taught us how to do it right. No harsh chemical herbicides pesticides or fungicides are ever used on our lovely ladies. Our Cannabis drinks only clean clear spring water (no chlorine or chemicals there either) from a natural spring right here at the farm. We use the most natural & organic soil amendments we can find giving our girls the tender loving care they need to make fine giant potent buds. Buddy Boy Farm is located in a quiet valley in Eastern Washington where the weather is sunny sometimes even when it rains! If you are interested in a farm tour or just want to come and say HI! We are open for that. Please fill out fan form with your information & we’ll get right back to you! Come visit in the summer & enjoy organic fruits & veggies organically grown right here at Buddy Boy Farm. We’ll be waiting for you! We started our Cannabis venture with a solid group of good friends & family. Steve & I had been in the organic farming business for about 40 years when the opportunity to grow this Wonder Weed finally came our way. After raising our kids here on the farm we knew most everyone for miles around. We had been friends with DJ & Laura for many years & one day they came to see if we might be interested in a business partnership. They both grew up near us & were our daughter’s good buddies all their lives. So we all just got this thing going. DJ had developed some superior phenotypes, including God’s Gift & Royal Queen, with a long time medical grow & along came friends and family with more expertise than we ever expected. We have over 100 varieties to choose from here at the farm some indoor & some outdoor…many thrive in both! We do our very best to insure the finest quality bud available in every way. We have been growing a long time but are still learning & finding new ways to provide Your Best Buds. Please let us know what you think of our products & how we might better serve you."