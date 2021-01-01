 Loading…

by BudPop

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Cookies is an Indica-dominant hybrid strain. This flower will put you into a complete relaxation mode. With this strain, you will feel a sense of euphoria which will unwind any tension you may have. Smoking Cookies will bring you an experience of amazing, uplifting effects.

About this brand

BudPop is a brand owned by young hemp enthusiasts who were searching for a natural hemp alternative to THC. With an eager mindset, they came across delta-8 THC, a cannabis compound that provides beneficial effects mentally and physically like no other. BudPop has made it their top priority to formulate some of the highest quality delta-8 products on the market.

