 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Delta-8 THC edibles
  5. Strawberry Gelato Delta-8 THC Gummies

Strawberry Gelato Delta-8 THC Gummies

by BudPop

Write a review
BudPop Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Edibles Strawberry Gelato Delta-8 THC Gummies

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

These Strawberry Gelato flavored gummies are flavorful yet effective at your convenience. These sweet and fruity gummies allow you to take the experience and its benefits anywhere you go. Expect this adventure to consist of a relaxing yet joyful ride. Once these gummies kick in, you will feel more energetic and happy but still feel relaxed.

About this brand

BudPop Logo
BudPop is a brand owned by young hemp enthusiasts who were searching for a natural hemp alternative to THC. With an eager mindset, they came across delta-8 THC, a cannabis compound that provides beneficial effects mentally and physically like no other. BudPop has made it their top priority to formulate some of the highest quality delta-8 products on the market.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review