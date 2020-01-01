 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Candyland CBD Hemp Flower

Candyland CBD Hemp Flower

by BudVault

BudVault Cannabis Flower Candyland CBD Hemp Flower

$19.95MSRP

This famous hybrid is a cross between Sour Tsunami and Early Resin Berry. These buds are as beautiful as they are aromatic, displaying a kaleidoscope of purple, orange, and green hues sure to delight all your senses. This strain is high in terpene, and the abundance of myrcene give this flower its signature sweet and sour candy aroma.

Ultra-Premium Trimmed Colorful CBD Buds