  5. Key Lime Pie CBD Hemp Flower

Key Lime Pie CBD Hemp Flower

by BudVault

BudVault Cannabis Flower Key Lime Pie CBD Hemp Flower

$19.95MSRP

Key Lime Pie is the strain for those days you need a happy little mood boost. This tart flower is swirling with peppery earth flavors, while subtle citrus and cheese aromas round out the strain’s intoxicatingly unique scent. Relaxing and elevating all at once, this versatile bud can be enjoyed anytime.

Ultra-Premium Trimmed Colorful CBD Buds