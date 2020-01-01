White Cream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Key Lime Pie is the strain for those days you need a happy little mood boost. This tart flower is swirling with peppery earth flavors, while subtle citrus and cheese aromas round out the strain’s intoxicatingly unique scent. Relaxing and elevating all at once, this versatile bud can be enjoyed anytime.
Be the first to review this product.