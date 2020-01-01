 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Strawberry Shortcake CBD Hemp Flower

Strawberry Shortcake CBD Hemp Flower

by BudVault

BudVault Cannabis Flower Strawberry Shortcake CBD Hemp Flower
BudVault Cannabis Flower Strawberry Shortcake CBD Hemp Flower

About this product

This strain is the dessert you never knew you needed until now, and its strong berry nose is sure to transport you to a place of pure bliss and relaxation. This cerebral strain may be sweet, but don’t let that fool you. Strawberry Shortcake is a high-potency powerhouse, which is reflected in the flower’s extreme concentration of resin that make it a sought after choice among users across the board.

About this brand

Ultra-Premium Trimmed Colorful CBD Buds