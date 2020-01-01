White Cream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
This rare hybrid is a connoisseur favorite, and its powerful potency and mouthwatering aroma make it a highly sought after strain for those seeking a dependable and long-lasting effect. Known for delivering a mellow and floaty body effect while keeping your mind clear and focused, this sweet beauty can be enjoyed both day and night.
