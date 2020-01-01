 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Sweet Wife CBD Hemp Flower

Sweet Wife CBD Hemp Flower

by BudVault

Write a review
BudVault Cannabis Flower Sweet Wife CBD Hemp Flower

$24.95MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This rare hybrid is a connoisseur favorite, and its powerful potency and mouthwatering aroma make it a highly sought after strain for those seeking a dependable and long-lasting effect. Known for delivering a mellow and floaty body effect while keeping your mind clear and focused, this sweet beauty can be enjoyed both day and night.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

BudVault Logo
Ultra-Premium Trimmed Colorful CBD Buds