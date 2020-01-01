 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. White Tiger CBG Hemp Flower

White Tiger CBG Hemp Flower

by BudVault

Write a review
BudVault Cannabis Flower White Tiger CBG Hemp Flower

$24.95MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This exquisite strain is a potent powerhouse of CBG – the result of many generations of careful breeding and perfecting. Known for its amazing ability to provide body relief, many users are now adding CBG to their daily routine to maximize the plant’s existing benefits even further.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

BudVault Logo
Ultra-Premium Trimmed Colorful CBD Buds