White Cream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
This exquisite strain is a potent powerhouse of CBG – the result of many generations of careful breeding and perfecting. Known for its amazing ability to provide body relief, many users are now adding CBG to their daily routine to maximize the plant’s existing benefits even further.
Be the first to review this product.