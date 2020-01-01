 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. 3 Bears OG

3 Bears OG

by Buffalo Roze Fine Cannabis

Write a review
Buffalo Roze Fine Cannabis Cannabis Flower 3 Bears OG

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

3 Bears OG

3 Bears OG

3 Bears OG by Mephisto Genetics is an autoflowering cross of Bear OG, Karma’s OG Cut, and Triangle Kush. This indica-dominant strain generates pungent, flavorful buds in a smaller, more manageable plant size. Mephisto Genetics describes 3 Bears OG as a cornerstone to their artisanal collection, blending the best attributes of the fabled OG Kush with a compact, controllable growth structure. The 3 Bears OG has an approximate 70-day growth cycle and offers effects that stimulate the appetite while leading the body toward sleep.

About this brand

Buffalo Roze Fine Cannabis Logo
A true Oklahoma born cannabis company with high quality products for Oklahomans