  5. Grape Ape Cartridge 1g
Indica

Grape Ape Cartridge 1g

by Buffalo Roze Fine Cannabis

About this product

About this strain

Grape Ape

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.

About this brand

Buffalo Roze Fine Cannabis Logo
A true Oklahoma born cannabis company with high quality products for Oklahomans