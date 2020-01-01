 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Blue Tahoe
Hybrid

Blue Tahoe

by Bulldog Weed

Write a review
Bulldog Weed Cannabis Flower Blue Tahoe

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blue Tahoe

Blue Tahoe

Blue Tahoe, also known as Blueberry Tahoe and Blue Tahoe OG, is a cross of Blueberry and Tahoe OG Kush from New420Guy Seeds. This strain holds a blueberry flavor in addition to earthy OG accents from its Kush-influenced genetics. Blue Tahoe can provide a good mid-level experience, making it great for novices and veterans alike.

About this brand

Bulldog Weed Logo