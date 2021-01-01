 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Lemon Walker OG
Hybrid

Lemon Walker OG

by Bulldog Weed

Bulldog Weed Cannabis Flower Lemon Walker OG

Lemon Walker OG

Lemon Walker OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Lemon Walker OG is a beautiful and complicated hybrid cross. With front-end parentage that consists of Lemon Skunk and Skywalker OG (Skywalker x OG Kush), this stimulating strain offers a potent cerebral buzz that transplants itself in the body with continued use. With bright notes of citrus and a pungent and slightly fruity undertone brought through by Skywalker, this strain is ideal for those seeking uplifting, mood enhancing effects. Also, this strain won 2nd place for Best U.S. Concentrate at the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup. 

