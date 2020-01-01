 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blue Dream Disposable Pen 0.5g

by Bullet Concentrates

Blue Dream

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

Bullet Disposable Distillate™ vape pen is one of the sleekest and most discreet vape pens on the market. Measuring about four inches in length, this streamlined and compact vaporizer pen fits right in the palm of your hand and is conveniently pre-filled with Bullet Targeted Distillate Concentrates™. Built with superior components to ensure precise vapor flow, our disposable vape pen has vertical ceramic core technology and has been engineered for high viscosity distillate oil to provide maximum air flow and a true taste flavor.Bullet Silver™ premium strain specific distillate vape cartridges provide an ultra pure and clean vaping experience and are designed for people with highly refined tastes. Filled with Bullet Targeted Distillate Concentrates™, Bullet Silver™ cartridges come in multiple strains and are loaded with terpenes.