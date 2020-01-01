 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Durban Poison Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

Durban Poison Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

by Bullet Concentrates

Write a review
Bullet Concentrates Concentrates Cartridges Durban Poison Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Durban Poison Distillate Cartridge 0.5g by Bullet Concentrates

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Durban Poison

Durban Poison
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Ocimene

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativityGrowers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

About this brand

Bullet Concentrates Logo
Bullet Disposable Distillate™ vape pen is one of the sleekest and most discreet vape pens on the market. Measuring about four inches in length, this streamlined and compact vaporizer pen fits right in the palm of your hand and is conveniently pre-filled with Bullet Targeted Distillate Concentrates™. Built with superior components to ensure precise vapor flow, our disposable vape pen has vertical ceramic core technology and has been engineered for high viscosity distillate oil to provide maximum air flow and a true taste flavor.Bullet Silver™ premium strain specific distillate vape cartridges provide an ultra pure and clean vaping experience and are designed for people with highly refined tastes. Filled with Bullet Targeted Distillate Concentrates™, Bullet Silver™ cartridges come in multiple strains and are loaded with terpenes.