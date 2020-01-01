 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Golden Goat Cartridge 0.5g

by Bullet Concentrates

Golden Goat Cartridge 0.5g

About this strain

Golden Goat

Golden Goat
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Golden Goat was created by accident in Topeka, Kansas, when a male Hawaiian-Romulan pollinated Mr. Dank's Island Sweet Skunk. The scent is described as being a combination of sweet, sour, and spicy, with a tropical fruit flavor. Its full-body effects provide a delightful rush of euphoria and creative spark. Golden Goat's flowering time is 9 to 11 weeks, with a golden appearance closer to harvest.

About this brand

Bullet Disposable Distillate™ vape pen is one of the sleekest and most discreet vape pens on the market. Measuring about four inches in length, this streamlined and compact vaporizer pen fits right in the palm of your hand and is conveniently pre-filled with Bullet Targeted Distillate Concentrates™. Built with superior components to ensure precise vapor flow, our disposable vape pen has vertical ceramic core technology and has been engineered for high viscosity distillate oil to provide maximum air flow and a true taste flavor.Bullet Silver™ premium strain specific distillate vape cartridges provide an ultra pure and clean vaping experience and are designed for people with highly refined tastes. Filled with Bullet Targeted Distillate Concentrates™, Bullet Silver™ cartridges come in multiple strains and are loaded with terpenes.