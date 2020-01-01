 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Northern Lights Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

Northern Lights Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

by Bullet Concentrates

Write a review
Bullet Concentrates Concentrates Cartridges Northern Lights Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Northern Lights Distillate Cartridge 0.5g by Bullet Concentrates

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Northern Lights

Northern Lights
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. Itself a descendant of indigenous Afghani and Thai landrace strains, Northern Lights has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.

Pungently sweet, spicy aromas radiate from the crystal-coated buds, which sometimes reveal themselves in hues of purple. Northern Lights’ psychoactive effects settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and pacifying the mind in dreamy euphoria. Comfortable laziness allows patients to relieve pain and sleeplessness, while its mellow contentment roots out depression and stress. Several different Northern Lights phenotypes circulate the market, but Sensi Seeds recommends a general indoor flowering time of 45 to 50 days.

About this brand

Bullet Concentrates Logo
Bullet Disposable Distillate™ vape pen is one of the sleekest and most discreet vape pens on the market. Measuring about four inches in length, this streamlined and compact vaporizer pen fits right in the palm of your hand and is conveniently pre-filled with Bullet Targeted Distillate Concentrates™. Built with superior components to ensure precise vapor flow, our disposable vape pen has vertical ceramic core technology and has been engineered for high viscosity distillate oil to provide maximum air flow and a true taste flavor.Bullet Silver™ premium strain specific distillate vape cartridges provide an ultra pure and clean vaping experience and are designed for people with highly refined tastes. Filled with Bullet Targeted Distillate Concentrates™, Bullet Silver™ cartridges come in multiple strains and are loaded with terpenes.