Sour Tangie Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

by Bullet Concentrates

Sour Tangie Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

by Bullet Concentrates

About this strain

Sour Tangie

Sour Tangie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

DNA Genetics’ Sour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects. Sour Tangie grows quickly in its vegetative cycle and finishes flowering in 9 to 10 weeks indoors.

About this brand

Bullet Disposable Distillate™ vape pen is one of the sleekest and most discreet vape pens on the market. Measuring about four inches in length, this streamlined and compact vaporizer pen fits right in the palm of your hand and is conveniently pre-filled with Bullet Targeted Distillate Concentrates™. Built with superior components to ensure precise vapor flow, our disposable vape pen has vertical ceramic core technology and has been engineered for high viscosity distillate oil to provide maximum air flow and a true taste flavor.Bullet Silver™ premium strain specific distillate vape cartridges provide an ultra pure and clean vaping experience and are designed for people with highly refined tastes. Filled with Bullet Targeted Distillate Concentrates™, Bullet Silver™ cartridges come in multiple strains and are loaded with terpenes.