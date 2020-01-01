Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$15.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Super Skunk and The White were crossed by OG Raskal Seeds to create White Super Skunk. Its thick, dense buds come coated in sticky trichomes and produce a skunky terpene profile with additional sweet and fruity notes. White Super Skunk is a great strain for anyone looking to release tension and settle down for a lazy evening after a long day.