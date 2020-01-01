 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

White Super Skunk

by Burnt River Farms

Burnt River Farms Cannabis Flower White Super Skunk

About this product

About this strain

White Super Skunk

White Super Skunk

Super Skunk and The White were crossed by OG Raskal Seeds to create White Super Skunk. Its thick, dense buds come coated in sticky trichomes and produce a skunky terpene profile with additional sweet and fruity notes. White Super Skunk is a great strain for anyone looking to release tension and settle down for a lazy evening after a long day.

 

