Indica

Blue Lights 14g Bag

by Burnwell

Burnwell Cannabis Flower Blue Lights 14g Bag

About this product

Blue Lights 14g Bag by Burnwell

Burnwell

Burnwell Logo
Burnwell is small batch cannabis grown under a proprietary indoor method enhanced by natural sunlight. The result is higher quality flower with less environmental impact. We are proud to be a leader in shifting the cannabis industry toward greener business practices.

Blue Lights

Blue Lights

Blue Lights
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Ocimene

The fusion of Blueberry and Northern Lights, Blue Lights is an indica strain with a noteworthy THC content. This flower emits a blueberry pungency thanks to the Blueberry influence, and provides a combination of sedative and euphoric long-lasting effects. Although fitting for day or nighttime use, this strain may be the perfect choice for end of the day stress and/or pain relief.

