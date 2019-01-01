About this product
Burnwell Cone 5pk Chem Cookies 3.75g
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Chem Cookies
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Chem Cookies crosses Chemdog #4 and GSC to produce tightly packed buds with lime green with purple accents. Chem Cookies has rich fuel flavors that also offer notes of coffee and plums. Expect to be stoned from your head to your toes, making this a perfect strain for more experienced consumers with a developed tolerance.
About this brand
Burnwell
Burnwell is small batch cannabis grown under a proprietary indoor method enhanced by natural sunlight. The result is higher quality flower with less environmental impact. We are proud to be a leader in shifting the cannabis industry toward greener business practices.