  5. Candy Jack Pax Pod 0.5g

Candy Jack Pax Pod 0.5g

by Burnwell

Burnwell Concentrates Cartridges Candy Jack Pax Pod 0.5g

About this product

About this strain

Candy Jack

Candy Jack
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Candy Jack is a mostly sativa strain that provides a swift boost to your mood alongside a sweet, citrus aroma. The fragrant smell is inherited from its Skunk #1 parent, while creative and focused effects stem from the Jack Herer side of the family. While its complex terpene profile may impress even the most hardened connoisseur, patients typically appreciate Candy Jack’s ability to counter stress, depression, and appetite loss. With a few Cannabis Cup wins already under its belt, Candy Jack’s potency, flavor, and effects have won this sativa a sterling reputation in the cannabis world. 

About this brand

Burnwell is small batch cannabis grown under a proprietary indoor method enhanced by natural sunlight. The result is higher quality flower with less environmental impact. We are proud to be a leader in shifting the cannabis industry toward greener business practices.