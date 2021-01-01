Mimosa is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. Smoking Mimosa provides happy, level-headed effects. In large doses, this strain can make you feel more on the sleepy side. Mimosa tastes like its namesake, with fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose Mimosa to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. This strain is a rising star in the cannabis community.