Hybrid

Mimosa 14g Bag

by Burnwell

Burnwell Cannabis Flower Mimosa 14g Bag

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Mimosa 14g Bag by Burnwell

About this brand

Burnwell Logo
Burnwell is small batch cannabis grown under a proprietary indoor method enhanced by natural sunlight. The result is higher quality flower with less environmental impact. We are proud to be a leader in shifting the cannabis industry toward greener business practices.

About this strain

Mimosa

Mimosa
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Mimosa is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. Smoking Mimosa provides happy, level-headed effects. In large doses, this strain can make you feel more on the sleepy side. Mimosa tastes like its namesake, with fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose Mimosa to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. This strain is a rising star in the cannabis community. 

