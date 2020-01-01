 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Blue Magoo Clone

Blue Magoo Clone

by Butte Creek Farms

Blue Magoo Clone

About this strain

Blue Magoo

Blue Magoo
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Blue Magoo, not to be confused with its look-alike Blue Goo, is a clone-only cross of DJ Short Blueberry and Major League Bud (also known as William’s Wonder F2). A fusion of berry, fruit, and other floral notes makes up the aroma and taste of Blue Magoo, resulting in a palate as colorful as its pastel purple and green buds. Blue Magoo is a favorite among patients as it combats a variety of symptoms including pain, nausea, insomnia, anxiety, and appetite loss. 

About this brand

Butte Creek Farms is an OLCC licensed producer located in the heart of Weed World in Southern Oregon, with breathtaking views of Mount McCloughlin and the surrounding Rogue Valley. Founded in 2016, Butte Creek Farms uses Organic and Environmentally Friendly practices while sourcing the best genetics to provide the highest quality cannabis for its medical patients and recreational customers.Our story begins many years ago when our head grower and Preident, Tyler Lennick began growing cannabis medically for patients throughout the Rogue Valley. Never forgetting our roots, we proudly still provide many of these patients with the medical product they rely on every day. After years of mastering the art of cannabis cultivation, Butte Creek Farms was born as a way to bring the product we are so proud of to the rest of Weed World. We have grown from our humble beginnings. Today Butte Creek Farms employs more than 100 years of growing experience. Our farm is a bustling utopia centered around cultivating a product our customers will love. We have searched far and wide to find some of the best and most unique genetics around. With more than 100 strains on our farm, we are guaranteed to have something for everyone and any situation.