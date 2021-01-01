 Loading…

Hybrid

Original Glue

by Butte Creek Farms

Butte Creek Farms Cannabis Flower Original Glue

About this product

About this brand

Butte Creek Farms Logo
Butte Creek Farms is an OLCC licensed producer located in the heart of Weed World in Southern Oregon, with breathtaking views of Mount McCloughlin and the surrounding Rogue Valley. Founded in 2016, Butte Creek Farms uses Organic and Environmentally Friendly practices while sourcing the best genetics to provide the highest quality cannabis for its medical patients and recreational customers.Our story begins many years ago when our head grower and Preident, Tyler Lennick began growing cannabis medically for patients throughout the Rogue Valley. Never forgetting our roots, we proudly still provide many of these patients with the medical product they rely on every day. After years of mastering the art of cannabis cultivation, Butte Creek Farms was born as a way to bring the product we are so proud of to the rest of Weed World. We have grown from our humble beginnings. Today Butte Creek Farms employs more than 100 years of growing experience. Our farm is a bustling utopia centered around cultivating a product our customers will love. We have searched far and wide to find some of the best and most unique genetics around. With more than 100 strains on our farm, we are guaranteed to have something for everyone and any situation.

About this strain

GG4

GG4
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene

Original Glue, also known as "Gorilla Glue," "Original Glue," "GG4," and "Gorilla Glue #4" is a potent hybrid marijuana strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling "glued" to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem's Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

