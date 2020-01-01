 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
White Widow

by Butte Creek Farms

Write a review
Butte Creek Farms Cannabis Clones White Widow

White Widow

White Widow

White Widow
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene
  Pinene

Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica,  White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow's genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.

Butte Creek Farms

Butte Creek Farms is an OLCC licensed producer located in the heart of Weed World in Southern Oregon, with breathtaking views of Mount McCloughlin and the surrounding Rogue Valley. Founded in 2016, Butte Creek Farms uses Organic and Environmentally Friendly practices while sourcing the best genetics to provide the highest quality cannabis for its medical patients and recreational customers.Our story begins many years ago when our head grower and Preident, Tyler Lennick began growing cannabis medically for patients throughout the Rogue Valley. Never forgetting our roots, we proudly still provide many of these patients with the medical product they rely on every day. After years of mastering the art of cannabis cultivation, Butte Creek Farms was born as a way to bring the product we are so proud of to the rest of Weed World. We have grown from our humble beginnings. Today Butte Creek Farms employs more than 100 years of growing experience. Our farm is a bustling utopia centered around cultivating a product our customers will love. We have searched far and wide to find some of the best and most unique genetics around. With more than 100 strains on our farm, we are guaranteed to have something for everyone and any situation.