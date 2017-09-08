1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
These strawberry gummy bears are made with real fruit juices giving it a pure and satisfying taste. They contain organic coconut oil giving them an added boost of antioxidant properties that help improve skin, hair and oral care.
on September 8th, 2017
These are the best tasting gummies I have ever had! Best sleep I ever had. It helped with my anxiety, self-esteem issues, and made me laugh my ass off.