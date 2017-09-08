 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Strawberry Gummy Bears

by BuudaBomb

5.01
$13.50MSRP

About this product

These strawberry gummy bears are made with real fruit juices giving it a pure and satisfying taste. They contain organic coconut oil giving them an added boost of antioxidant properties that help improve skin, hair and oral care.

1 customer review

weedmandan420

These are the best tasting gummies I have ever had! Best sleep I ever had. It helped with my anxiety, self-esteem issues, and made me laugh my ass off.

About this brand

BuudaBomb is a trusted source for cannabis-infused edibles based in Toronto. All the edibles are cooked in a commercial kitchen and lab tested to ensure a reliable and consistent dosage of THC. Our edible line up of chocolates and gummy bears are intensely effective with a taste that rivals the candies you'd find in your local supermarket. Our goal is to improve the quality of life for health conscious cannabis consumers by providing an enjoyable and safe alternative while also educating the public about the therapeutic and medical values of cannabis.