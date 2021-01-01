 Loading…

Hybrid

Peaches and Cream

by BZS Resource

Peaches and Cream

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Peaches and Cream

Peaches and Cream

The Peaches and Cream hybrid is a Skunk phenotype with a flavor that lives up to its name. Though floral and citrusy in aroma, Peaches and Cream has a sweet fruity taste underscored by a subtle spiciness. Its buds take on a soft pink-orange color during maturation with bright amber hairs bursting from pastel calyxes. Heady euphoria gives way to creativity and good moods, making this strain an excellent choice for focused tasks and unwinding after work.

