Full Spectrum CBD Gummies (30mg chews)

by C4 Healthlabs

These full-spectrum CBD gummies deliver the full benefits of cannabidiol with only 10 calories per gummy. Enjoyable bright fruit flavors support anytime consumption. Try these full spectrum CBD gummies for a delicious serving of your daily CBD. These gummies are dairy free, fat free, gluten free, MSG free, and nut free - and come in a 30-count bottle.

Organically farmed and formulated full-spectrum CBD and THC-free CBD oils and wellness products. C4 Healthlabs is committed to providing pure CBD and wellness products that promote Positive Health. Our full spectrum CBD oils and products receive five-star reviews daily. Our CBD contains true-to-label concentrations of cannabidiol, 0.3% or less THC, and the additional benefits of organic MCT (medium-chain triglyceride) coconut oil. Oil concentrations include 500mg, 1000mg, and 2000mg. Our THC-Free CBD oils are new to the C4 Healtlabs portfolio and receive wide applause from first responders, medical professionals and educators. Our THC-free CBD contains 0% THC, delivering the benefits of cannabidiol without other cannabinoids that may not be allowed by current employers. Currently available in 1000mg. Each of our topical products are blended in-house and include all-natural,organic ingredients that promote balance. Our chocolate bars feature artisan crafted dark chocolate blended with full-spectrum CBD oil and topped with pink Himalayan sea salt. Every ingredient in our topicals and edibles is chosen to promote positive health.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

