THC Free CBD Gummies (15mg and 30mg chews)
by C4 Healthlabs
About this product
Formultaed to enhance balance and wellness, these CBD gummies deliver the powerful benefits of cannabidiol with 0 THC. These light and fruity chews are dairy free, fat free, gluten free, MSG free, and nut free and contain only 10 calories per serving. For morning or evening consumption, add these tasty CBD treats to your daily regimen.
C4 Healthlabs
C4 Healthlabs
Organically farmed and formulated full-spectrum CBD and THC-free CBD oils and wellness products. C4 Healthlabs is committed to providing pure CBD and wellness products that promote Positive Health. Our full spectrum CBD oils and products receive five-star reviews daily. Our CBD contains true-to-label concentrations of cannabidiol, 0.3% or less THC, and the additional benefits of organic MCT (medium-chain triglyceride) coconut oil. Oil concentrations include 500mg, 1000mg, and 2000mg. Our THC-Free CBD oils are new to the C4 Healtlabs portfolio and receive wide applause from first responders, medical professionals and educators. Our THC-free CBD contains 0% THC, delivering the benefits of cannabidiol without other cannabinoids that may not be allowed by current employers. Currently available in 1000mg. Each of our topical products are blended in-house and include all-natural,organic ingredients that promote balance. Our chocolate bars feature artisan crafted dark chocolate blended with full-spectrum CBD oil and topped with pink Himalayan sea salt. Every ingredient in our topicals and edibles is chosen to promote positive health.
