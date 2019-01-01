 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CANVIVA - Day & Night Bundle - RESTORE & REST CBD Oil Tinctures 500mg

by CANVIVA™

$110.00MSRP

About this product

Bundle and Save $20! Our RESTORE CBD Oil Tincture is enhanced with Turmeric and Ginger. Our REST CBD Oil Tincture is enhanced with essential oils of Chamomile and Clary Sage. Two tinctures to help you be your best you‚ day and night: • 500mg full spectrum CBD per 1oz/30ml bottle • Approximately 16mg full spectrum CBD hemp extract per 1ml serving • Blended with MTC oil (medium chain triglyceride oil extracted from coconut) • Contains <0.3% THC per bottle • Legal in all 50 states CANVIVA CBD Oil is a premium, phytocannabinoids-rich, whole-plant extract made from the highest quality, organically-grown U.S. hemp. Our food-grade ethanol extraction method is both safe and efficient. It preserves the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes, better supporting overall wellness. Each batch is third-party tested to ensure that CANVIVA is the highest quality, most effective CBD Oil available. You can find the Lot Number printed on the bottom of each bottle and the lab results for that lot number on our website. Made in Minnesota from U.S. grown organic hemp. RESTORE INGREDIENTS: MCT Oil, 500mg Full Spectrum CBD, Turmeric Oil, Ginger Essential Oil. (Contains Coconut.) SERENITY INGREDIENTS: MCT Oil, 500mg Full Spectrum CBD, Chamomile and Clary Sage Essential Oils. (Contains Coconut.)

About this brand

Trust us, there is a difference. From soil to certification, you can trust our products are safe, natural, pure, and effective. CANVIVA™ is your go-to brand for information, inspiration, and superior quality CBD oil products. Our hemp-derived cannabinoid oil is phytocannabinoid-rich, full spectrum, and organically grown in the U.S. CANVIVA is the only brand to offer products made with PURE CERTIFIED CBD™ Oil. Our full spectrum CBD products include functional tinctures, topicals for spot relief, and a pet tincture for your furry family members. CANVIVA CBD oil tinctures, many containing essential oils, are specially formulated to help you be your best you. We don’t add artificial anything–color, sweeteners, or flavorings. From information to inspiration to superior full spectrum CBD products, CANVIVA is here to help you maximize your health and well-being.