  Home
  Products
  Hemp CBD
  Hemp CBD oil
  CANVIVA - TINCTURES & TOPICAL Bundle – Two 500mg Tinctures and a Topical of Your Choice

CANVIVA - TINCTURES & TOPICAL Bundle – Two 500mg Tinctures and a Topical of Your Choice

by CANVIVA™

CANVIVA™ Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil

Bundle and Save $40! Choose two of our CBD Oil 500mg Tinctures and then choose either RELIEVE CBD Roll-On Gel or SOOTHE CBD Oil Balm as a free add-on. See individual product descriptions for more information. CANVIVA CBD Oil is a premium, phytocannabinoids-rich, whole-plant extract made from the highest quality, U.S. grown, organic, PURE CERTIFIED CBD Oil. Our food-grade ethanol extraction method is both safe and efficient. It preserves the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes, better supporting overall wellness. Each batch is third-party tested to ensure that CANVIVA is the highest quality, most effective CBD Oil available. You can find the Lot Number printed on the bottom of each bottle and the lab results for that lot number on our website. Made in Minnesota from U.S. grown organic hemp.

About this brand

Trust us, there is a difference. From soil to certification, you can trust our products are safe, natural, pure, and effective. CANVIVA™ is your go-to brand for information, inspiration, and superior quality CBD oil products. Our hemp-derived cannabinoid oil is phytocannabinoid-rich, full spectrum, and organically grown in the U.S. CANVIVA is the only brand to offer products made with PURE CERTIFIED CBD™ Oil. Our full spectrum CBD products include functional tinctures, topicals for spot relief, and a pet tincture for your furry family members. CANVIVA CBD oil tinctures, many containing essential oils, are specially formulated to help you be your best you. We don’t add artificial anything–color, sweeteners, or flavorings. From information to inspiration to superior full spectrum CBD products, CANVIVA is here to help you maximize your health and well-being.