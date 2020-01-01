 Loading…
Hybrid

Cherry Diesel Pre-Roll 1g

by Cabana

About this product

About this strain

Cherry Diesel

Cherry Diesel

Cherry Diesel is a well-balanced hybrid strain created by crossing Cherry OG and Turbo Diesel into one sweet-smelling, uplifting strain. Cherry Diesel gives off a high that is ideal for those who want to be productive with their day. When growing, this strain blooms with dense, sticky buds that give off a fragrant cherry aroma after its 8 to 9 week flowering cycle. Cherry Diesel originated from MTG Seeds

About this brand

Cabana Logo
Cabana is a grower-designate small batch preroll expertly crafted in partnership with Oregon’s elite producers. Drops are announced on a limited basis as LTRMN selected batches based on nose, palate and experience.