  5. I-95 Pre-Roll 1g
Hybrid

I-95 Pre-Roll 1g

by Cabana

About this strain

I-95

I-95

I-95 is deep hybrid cut bred from Triangle Kush and a Legend OG x Stardawg IX2 hybrid by Money Mike of Top Dawg Genetics. This strain is known to produce dense, light green buds covered in glistening trichomes, and it offers balanced physical and mental effects. I-95's terpene profile is a pungent bouquet of diesel fuel and sour funk that fills the room and excites the palate. This strain is grown by Canna Organix in Washington state. 

 

Cabana is a grower-designate small batch preroll expertly crafted in partnership with Oregon’s elite producers. Drops are announced on a limited basis as LTRMN selected batches based on nose, palate and experience.